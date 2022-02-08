Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Dakota Embraces Attacks on Transgender Kids

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march against a bill restricting transgender girls from sports teams near the state capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on March 11, 2021.  © 2021 Toby Brusseau/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign After seven years of failed attempts to bar transgender kids from playing sports, South Dakota has enacted a law prohibiting transgender girls from participating with their cisgender peers. The new law makes South Dakota the tenth state in the US to enact a law banning transgender children from playing sports, and the first to enact an anti-transgender law this year.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


