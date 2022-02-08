Tolerance.ca
Kashmiri editor Fahad Shah held on sedition charge

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the editor of the leading investigative media outlet in Indian-administered Kashmir, who is facing the possibility of life imprisonment on a sedition charge although he is widely respected abroad for the quality of his reporting.The police used a tweet on 5 February to announce that Fahad Shah, the


