Human Rights Observatory

Washington and London try to preserve their domination over Europe, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Today, the best kept secrets are quickly revealed. They do not spread for all that. However, this week, confidential letters from the United States and NATO to Russia have leaked and have been widely read. While the front stage is dominated by Nato's bootstraps, the Western backstage is the scene of feverish organization of allied surveillance networks by their American and British overlords. For Washington and London are convinced that Russia will not attack them, but will try to divert their allies.


