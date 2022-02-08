Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Athletes use stress to boost their wellbeing – here's how you can too

By Paul Mansell, PhD Researcher, Stress in Sport, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Almost everyone wants to know how to reduce stress. After all, stress can have many negative effects on both our physical and mental health. An increasing body of evidence shows that changing the way we think about stress might actually better help us manage it. Not only can this improve our wellbeing, including our mental health, it can also make us better able to thrive in stressful situations in the future. And the way you can learn to do this is from athletes.

The way a person thinks about stress in general is called a “stress mindset”. Some people see stress as something negative,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenya is on edge again: here's what you should know about terror alerts
~ Word from The Hill: On Scott Morrison's battle for Religious Discrimination Bill
~ The case of the caterpillar cakes: why legal protection for a shape is so hard to come by
~ From Kosovo 1999 to Russia 2021: The ‘cheapfake’ photo trend fuelling dangerous propaganda
~ Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah arrested in India
~ Concerted attacks against Bangladeshi activists on Facebook
~ Meet ‘Lock the Gate’ Alliance: Australia's grassroots environmental campaigners
~ India: Kashmiri Journalist Held Under Abusive Laws
~ An investment in clean indoor air would do more than help us fight COVID – it would help us concentrate, with lasting benefits
~ Scott Morrison says 'sorry' to Brittany Higgins for 'terrible things' that happened
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter