Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah arrested in India

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the editor of the leading investigative media outlet in Indian-administered Kashmir, who is facing the possibility of life imprisonment on a sedition charge although he is widely respected abroad for the quality of his reporting.The police used a tweet on 5 February to announce that Fahad Shah, the


© Reporters without borders -


