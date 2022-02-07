Tolerance.ca
Wolves use trails created by humans for convenient hunting and easier access to prey

By Melanie Dickie, PhD candidate, Biology, University of Alberta
The hunting territories of wolves in the northern boreal forests are changing, in part due to the convenience of trails built for logging. This has placed caribou at an even greater risk.The Conversation


