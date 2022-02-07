Tolerance.ca
The fastest population growth in the West's wildland fringes is in ecosystems most vulnerable to wildfires

By Krishna Rao, Ph.D. candidate in Earth System Science, Stanford University
Alexandra Konings, Assistant Professor of Earth System Sciences, Stanford University
Marta Yebra, Associate professor, Australian National University
Noah Diffenbaugh, Professor of Earth System Science, Stanford University
Park Williams, Associate Professor of Hydroclimateology, University of California, Los Angeles
A new study maps vegetation’s fire risk across the West and shows where population in the highest-risk areas from California to Texas is booming.The Conversation


