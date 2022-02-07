Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vigilantism in Nigeria: a way to combat crime if it's non-violent and regulated

By Adewumi Badiora, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Worsening crime and violence in sub-Saharan Africa is placing increasing demands on police in the region.

Six Sub-Saharan African countries are among the 20 nations with the highest crime rates in the world. They are South Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Libya.

The increasing crime is associated with social factors such as income inequality, youthful population, rapid rates of urbanisation,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


