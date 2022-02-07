Tolerance.ca
Mountain glaciers hold less ice than previously thought – it's a concern for future water supplies but a drop in the bucket for sea level rise

By Mathieu Morlighem, Professor of Earth Sciences, Dartmouth College
Mountain glaciers are essential water sources for nearly a quarter of the global population. But figuring out just how much ice they hold – and how much water will be available as glaciers shrink in a warming world – has been notoriously difficult.

In a new study, scientists mapped the speed of over 200,000 glaciers to get closer to an answer. They discovered that widely used estimates of glacier ice volume may be off by about 20% in terms of how much glaciers outside the Greenland and Antarctic…The Conversation


