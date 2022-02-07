Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines may be getting worse at stopping new variants emerging – but they’re still lowering the risk

By Sarah L Caddy, Clinical Research Fellow in Viral Immunology and Veterinary Surgeon, University of Cambridge
Vaccines are less effective at reducing the risk of viral mutation than they used to be – but they still make a difference.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


