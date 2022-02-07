Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many women want to pursue higher education, but structural barriers remain. Our research offers solutions

By Fitri Hariana Oktaviani, Lecturer and Researcher in Gender and Organisational Communication, Universitas Brawijaya
Kanti Pertiwi, Assistant Professor in Organisation Studies, Universitas Indonesia
Nayunda Andhika Sari, Dosen di Universitas Indonesia dan kandidat PhD di bidang Gender and Leadership, Monash University Australia
Share this article
Pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees may help people improve their careers and help bring about changes in society, ranging from human rights protection, environmental conservation and gender equality to religious, racial and cultural solidarity.

But female students with children face particular challenges in their attempt to undertake higher education.

Research conducted in the United Arab Emirates in 2017


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Anthony Albanese on his ‘legacy’ - so far
~ Australia opens border on February 21, beckoning tourists
~ DR Congo: Sham Trial for Murders of UN Experts
~ Sri Lanka: Grave Abuses Under Discredited Law
~ Japan Calls for Monitoring China’s Human Rights Situations
~ Qatar: Arbitrary Travel Bans
~ Here Out West: a film that centres Western Sydney through tales of marginality
~ Indonesia should speed up its coal retirement program to support energy transition
~ Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works
~ Dissatisfied plastic surgery clients show the downsides of online research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter