Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Sham Trial for Murders of UN Experts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp. © Instagram/Zaida Catalán; John Sharp (Kinshasa) – A four-year trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo failed to uncover the full truth about the 2017 murders of two United Nations investigators, Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp, and the fate of their Congolese interpreter and motorbike drivers, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite UN assistance, the court ignored leads pointing to the involvement of senior Congolese officials. The United Nations, United States, and Sweden should urgently open a credible international inquiry into…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


