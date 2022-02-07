Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Calls for Monitoring China’s Human Rights Situations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese House of Representatives plenary session in Tokyo that adopted a resolution expressing concern over the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region and Hong Kong on February 1, 2022. © 2022 Kyodo via AP Images Just days before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, Japanese lawmakers passed a Diet resolution highlighting human rights issues in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Inner Mongolia. Specifically, the February 1 resolution calls for the “monitoring of serious human rights situations in cooperation with the international community,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


