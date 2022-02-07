Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Arbitrary Travel Bans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From Left to Right: Saud Khalifa al-Thani, Najeeb al-Nueimi, Abdullah al-Mohannadi, Muhammad al-Sulaiti.  © Private 2022 (Beirut) – Qatari state security authorities have imposed indefinite arbitrary travel bans against at least four citizens without a judicial process or a clear legal basis, Human Rights Watch and the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) said today. State security forces arrested one of the men in October 2020 after he posted tweets criticizing arbitrary travel bans against himself and others, and he remains in detention. Human Rights Watch and GCHR…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


