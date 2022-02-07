Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

150 years ago, Charles Darwin wrote about how expressions evolved – pre-empting modern psychology by a century

By Ben Bradley, Professor Emeritus (Psychology), Charles Sturt University
In 1872, Charles Darwin published a book on expressions and emotions that modern science is only beginning to catch up with.The Conversation


