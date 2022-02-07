Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I easily clocked 10,000 hours working on Neighbours. Its loss will leave a huge hole in Australian TV – and UK hearts

By Philippa Burne, Lecturer, BFA Screenwriting, Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Could the screen door really have slammed shut for the last time on Ramsay Street?

Channel 5, who took over from the BBC in broadcasting the show in the UK in 2008, has chosen not to renew their contract with Fremantle, the Australian producers of the show, and will screen their final episode in August 2022.

If Fremantle cannot find another UK buyer the show will cease production.

Channel 10 continues its commitment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Japan Calls for Monitoring China’s Human Rights Situations
~ Qatar: Arbitrary Travel Bans
~ Here Out West: a film that centres Western Sydney through tales of marginality
~ Indonesia should speed up its coal retirement program to support energy transition
~ Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works
~ Dissatisfied plastic surgery clients show the downsides of online research
~ 150 years ago, Charles Darwin wrote about how expressions evolved – pre-empting modern psychology by a century
~ Whose sovereignty is really being fought for? What happens when First Nations People are dragged into extremist protests
~ Cleo Smith interview: does Channel Nine run the risk of being in contempt of court?
~ Teachers can't keep pretending everything is OK – toxic positivity will only make them sick
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter