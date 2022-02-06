Tolerance.ca
7 reasons Australia is the lucky country when it comes to snakes

By Christina N. Zdenek, Lab Manager/Post-doc at the Venom Evolution Lab, The University of Queensland
Over 150 types of venomous snake live in Australia. But deaths from snakebite are vanishingly rare. From snake behaviour to human innovation, here are the reasons why.The Conversation


