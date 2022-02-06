Tolerance.ca
Native birds have vanished across the continent since colonisation. Now we know just how much we’ve lost

By Michelle Ward, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
New research finds the last 250 years has seen more than 100 million hectares of bird habitat destroyed on mainland Australia – that’s 15% of Australia’s landmass.The Conversation


