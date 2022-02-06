Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My brother Cheikh was killed by a police officer while protesting. Nearly a year on, justice has yet to be served.

By Amnesty International
Share this article
By Ngoné Wade, twin sister of Cheikh Wade, killed on 8 March 2021 * 8 March 2021 remains a painful memory for Cheikh Wade’s family, whom a delegation of Amnesty International, met in the neighbourhood of Cambéréne, in the Dakar suburbs. His mother Marieme** is still affected by the brutal death of her youngest son, […] The post My brother Cheikh was killed by a police officer while protesting. Nearly a year on, justice has yet to be served. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ 5 ways to tackle ignorance about evidence during and after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Are mosquito-killing natural pesticides unintentionally harming frogs?
~ When teachers in comic books get more than a thought bubble, watch out for an identity crisis
~ Whose freedom is the 'freedom convoy' fighting for? Not everyone's
~ A better post-pandemic future means not giving in to COVID-19 now
~ The invasive Cuban Tree Frog gives Jamaicans the jitters, but it's a serious problem
~ Australia is seeing a 'great reshuffle' not a 'great resignation' in workforce: Frydenberg
~ Technology for education has huge potential: partnerships can widen access
~ Eswatini: how social pressures and poverty affect the ability of children to navigate school
~ No perfect solution: Africa's smallholder farmers must use both traditional and new practices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter