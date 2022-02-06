Tolerance.ca
Are mosquito-killing natural pesticides unintentionally harming frogs?

By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Juan Manuel Gutierrez-Villagomez, Postdoctoral research fellow, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Madelaine Empey, PhD Student, Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Vance L Trudeau, Professor, Department of Biology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The insecticide Bti kills target organisms like mosquitoes and blackflies, but new research shows it may also have negative effects on non-target species like frogs.The Conversation


