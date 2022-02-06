Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When teachers in comic books get more than a thought bubble, watch out for an identity crisis

By David Lewkowich, Associate Professor, Department of Secondary Education, University of Alberta
Share this article
Comic characters like Ms. Grundy of Riverdale High, and Johnny Thunder (alias Mr. Tane), offer a valuable look at how teachers navigate mainstream cultural assumptions about teaching.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 5 ways to tackle ignorance about evidence during and after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Are mosquito-killing natural pesticides unintentionally harming frogs?
~ Whose freedom is the 'freedom convoy' fighting for? Not everyone's
~ A better post-pandemic future means not giving in to COVID-19 now
~ The invasive Cuban Tree Frog gives Jamaicans the jitters, but it's a serious problem
~ Australia is seeing a 'great reshuffle' not a 'great resignation' in workforce: Frydenberg
~ Technology for education has huge potential: partnerships can widen access
~ Eswatini: how social pressures and poverty affect the ability of children to navigate school
~ No perfect solution: Africa's smallholder farmers must use both traditional and new practices
~ Zebrafish research reveals green rooibos tea's anxiety-busting properties
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter