Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The COVIDSafe app was designed to help contact tracers. We crunched the numbers to see what really happened

By Florian Vogt, Senior Research Fellow, The Kirby Institute, UNSW
Bridget Haire, Senior Research Fellow, Kirby Institute, UNSW
John Kaldor, Professor of Epidemiology, UNSW
Linda Selvey, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Instead of making the lives of contact tracers easier, analysis shows the expensive technology missed contacts and added to their workload.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Yet another Trinidadian woman is abducted, murdered and dumped, leaving citizens frustrated and fearful
~ 140 Russian warships in Syria
~ AP challenges State Department's accusation against Russia
~ Russia & China Joint Statement on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development
~ Heads of State and Government at the opening of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games
~ Morrison rejects Joyce's offer to resign over calling the PM 'hypocrite' and 'liar'
~ Trinidad & Tobago's Carnival lovers will only be getting a ‘taste’ of the festival this year, but do they even want it?
~ Other countries have made progress in levelling up – here's how the UK's plan compares
~ Americans are returning to the labor force at a quickening rate – do they just really need the work?
~ Energy poverty is linked to physical and mental health – our research proves it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter