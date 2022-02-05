The COVIDSafe app was designed to help contact tracers. We crunched the numbers to see what really happened
By Florian Vogt, Senior Research Fellow, The Kirby Institute, UNSW
Bridget Haire, Senior Research Fellow, Kirby Institute, UNSW
John Kaldor, Professor of Epidemiology, UNSW
Linda Selvey, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Instead of making the lives of contact tracers easier, analysis shows the expensive technology missed contacts and added to their workload.
- Friday, February 4, 2022