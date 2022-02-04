Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison rejects Joyce's offer to resign over calling the PM 'hypocrite' and 'liar'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce this week offered his resignation to Scott Morrison over an explosive text in which he called the prime minister “a hypocrite and a liar”.

But Morrison did not take up the offer, instead accepting Joyce’s “apology in good faith”.

The extraordinary text message – the latest highly damaging assessment of the PM’s character by a leading political figure – has plunged the government into crisis on the eve of parliament resuming.

