Energy poverty is linked to physical and mental health – our research proves it
By Apostolos Davillas, Associate Professor in Health Economics, University of East Anglia
Andrew Burlinson, Lecturer in Energy Economics, University of East Anglia
Hui-Hsuan Liu, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Comparative Biomedical Science, Royal Veterinary College
Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem is set to increase its cap on energy prices by 54% this April 2022. This is in response to the skyrocketing price of gas, aggravated by demand picking up as countries relaxed lockdown measures, low-wind speeds, and bottlenecks in supply chains.
Over the same period, a recent ONS…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 4, 2022