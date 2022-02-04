Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Glimmer of Hope for Pakistani Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers at a textile factory in Faisalabad, Pakistan on June 7, 2013. © 2013 AP Photo/B.K. Bangash Labor rights advocates in Pakistan have after many years persuaded the government of Sindh province, the country’s third largest, to increase and implement the statutory minimum wage. However, this significant victory will be put to the test before Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which on January 27 ordered that Sindh’s minimum wage increase be reevaluated. The new monthly minimum wage – from PKR 17,500 (US$100) to PKR 25,000 (US$142) – was a result of long and sustained…


© Human Rights Watch -


