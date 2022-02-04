Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s ban on Deutsche Welle is out of all proportion, RSF says

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Russia’s ban on the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle in retaliation for a German decision to stop the Russian state broadcaster RT DE from broadcasting without a licence in Germany. The case is an urgent reminder of the need to close potential regulatory gaps and harmonise licensing at the European level. Deutsche Welle confirmed that it closed its office in Moscow on 4 February.


© Reporters without borders


