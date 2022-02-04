Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beijing Olympics: why Pakistan is sending one athlete and eight ministers to the winter Games

By Filippo Boni, Lecturer in Politics and International Studies, The Open University
Iman Khan’s visit at the head of a delegation of senior ministers underlines the growing ties between China, Pakistan and Russia.The Conversation


