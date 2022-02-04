Plants are flowering a month earlier – here's what it could mean for pollinating insects
By Chris Wyver, PhD Candidate, Pollination and Climate Change, University of Reading
Laura Reeves, PhD Candidate, Pests and Climate Change, University of Reading
Plants are flowering about a month earlier in the UK due to climate change. That’s according scientists at the University of Cambridge, who recently analysed the first flowering dates of 406 species and found a link to warmer temperatures in spring.
The researchers compared the first flowering dates before and after 1986 and found an average shift of 26 days earlier in the year. Herbs had the largest shift (32 days) compared to shrubs and trees, which may indicate they are more responsive…
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 4, 2022