Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany bans Russia Today (RT) channel

Share this article
On 2 February 2022, the German Media Regulatory Authority (Kommission für Lizensierung und Aufsicht) banned Russian state broadcaster Russia Today from its territory, be it via satellite or the internet. The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to take retaliatory measures. The German-language RT programs were produced in Moscow and broadcast by satellite from Serbia in accordance with European law. They were also available on the Internet. This censorship comes as Russia, the United States (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ As China welcomes the world to Winter Olympics, its economy is ever more isolated from the west
~ Platinum jubilee: the British monarchy has been in and out of public favour for 200 years
~ Beijing Olympics: why Pakistan is sending one athlete and eight ministers to the winter Games
~ Natural gas is a fossil fuel, but the EU will count it as a green investment – here's why
~ South African scientists on discovering omicron, plus how culture informs people's emotional reaction to music – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ Plants are flowering a month earlier – here's what it could mean for pollinating insects
~ Vietnam's human rights situation off to an ominous start in 2022
~ RSF refers violence against Lebanese journalists to UN, one year after Lokman Slim murder
~ Is this the end of the road for vaccine mandates in healthcare?
~ 'Hangxiety': why some people experience anxiety during a hangover
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter