Human Rights Observatory

Russia & China Joint Statement on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development

At the invitation of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V. Putin visited China on 4 February 2022. The Heads of State held talks in Beijing and took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. The Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, hereinafter referred to as the sides, state as follows. Today, the world is going through momentous changes, and humanity is entering a new era of rapid (...)


