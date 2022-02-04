Whitehall's centralised system can't deliver Boris Johnson's promises to 'level up'
By Dave Richards, Professor of Public Policy, University of Manchester
Diane Coyle, Professor of Public Policy, University of Cambridge
Martin Smith, Anniversary Professor of Politics, University of York
Sam Warner, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Manchester
The levelling up white paper outlines plans for regional devolution in England, but they will be meaningless without reform at the top.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 4, 2022