What is walking meditation?

By Brooke Schedneck, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, Rhodes College
For Thich Nhat Hanh, the late Vietnamese monk who popularized mindfulness in the West, walking was not simply a way to get from one place to another, or an activity to be reserved for a perfect forest path. It could be a profound contemplative practice putting people in touch…The Conversation


© The Conversation


