Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death of Immigration Detainee an Urgent Wake-Up Call for Canada

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Entrance to the Canadian Border Security Agency's (CBSA) Laval Immigration Holding Centre in Quebec, Canada. © Wikimedia On January 28, a person held in immigration detention in the Canadian province of Quebec died after they were found in “medical distress.” The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), which operates the Laval Immigration Holding Center, disclosed the death two days later, but provided no details regarding the deceased’s identity or cause of death. CBSA said it will not provide further information while an “investigation is ongoing” and for “privacy…


© Human Rights Watch -


