Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Border Program’s Huge Toll on Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A child plays at a camp for US asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico, a city south of the Texas border where hundreds have been waiting under the "Remain in Mexico" program, on November 18, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eric Gay, File (Washington, DC) – The United States and Mexican governments have subjected more than 20,000 children to the risk of serious harm under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), commonly known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, Human Rights Watch said today based on analysis of new data. The United States sent at least 21,300 asylum-seeking children…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


