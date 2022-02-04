Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa undertakes its most important census since the end of apartheid

By David Everatt, Professor of Urban Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
The census will focus everyone in on the core challenges the country faces, where they are, and who is most affected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghan journalists increasingly harassed by Taliban intelligence and new ministry
~ View From The Hill: Aged care residents are paying for lessons not learned fast enough
~ Another top-down concession is unlikely to satisfy the need for redistribution in Kazakhstan
~ News Corp's deal with Google and the Melbourne Business School questioned by journalism academics
~ Northeast Syria: Fate of Hundreds of Boys Trapped in Siege Unknown
~ African Union: Focus on Rights, Justice at Summit
~ NATO and US responses to Russia
~ Vital Signs: What's wrong with Australian mortgages? They're fixed for shareholders, not home owners
~ Rebuilding post-eruption Tonga: 4 key lessons from Fiji after the devastation of Cyclone Winston
~ Israel is rolling out fourth doses of COVID vaccines. Should Australia do the same?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter