Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another top-down concession is unlikely to satisfy the need for redistribution in Kazakhstan

By Paolo Sorbello
Share this article
Without a serious restructuring of the country's economy, Kazakhstan's leadership has picked another top-down measure to timidly combat inequality — the main reason for the popular protests in January


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Afghan journalists increasingly harassed by Taliban intelligence and new ministry
~ South Africa undertakes its most important census since the end of apartheid
~ View From The Hill: Aged care residents are paying for lessons not learned fast enough
~ News Corp's deal with Google and the Melbourne Business School questioned by journalism academics
~ Northeast Syria: Fate of Hundreds of Boys Trapped in Siege Unknown
~ African Union: Focus on Rights, Justice at Summit
~ NATO and US responses to Russia
~ Vital Signs: What's wrong with Australian mortgages? They're fixed for shareholders, not home owners
~ Rebuilding post-eruption Tonga: 4 key lessons from Fiji after the devastation of Cyclone Winston
~ Israel is rolling out fourth doses of COVID vaccines. Should Australia do the same?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter