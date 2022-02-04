Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News Corp's deal with Google and the Melbourne Business School questioned by journalism academics

By Andrew Dodd, Director of the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Alexandra Wake, Program Manager, Journalism, RMIT University
Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
News Corp Australia and Google have announced the creation of the Digital News Academy in partnership with the Melbourne Business School at the University of Melbourne. It will provide digital skills training for News Corp journalists and other media outlets.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

The academy won’t provide full degrees, just certificates and a chance to upgrade digital skills in a fast-changing media environment.

Many companies in various industries have partnered with universities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


