News Corp's deal with Google and the Melbourne Business School questioned by journalism academics
By Andrew Dodd, Director of the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Alexandra Wake, Program Manager, Journalism, RMIT University
Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
News Corp Australia and Google have announced the creation of the Digital News Academy in partnership with the Melbourne Business School at the University of Melbourne. It will provide digital skills training for News Corp journalists and other media outlets.
Is this a good thing or a bad thing?
The academy won’t provide full degrees, just certificates and a chance to upgrade digital skills in a fast-changing media environment.
Many companies in various industries have partnered with universities…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 4, 2022