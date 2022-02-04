Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northeast Syria: Fate of Hundreds of Boys Trapped in Siege Unknown

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fighters with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces deploy around al-Sina’a prison in the Ghweran district of al-Hasakah, northeast Syria, on January 25, 2022, midway through the 10-day battle to recapture it from the Islamic State (ISIS). © 2022 AFP Photo via Getty Images (New York) – The Kurdish-led armed force in northeast Syria should ensure the humane treatment of all men and boys it has evacuated or recaptured from a prison that the Islamic State (ISIS) assaulted and held for several days, Human Rights Watch said today. The regional fighters and US and UK…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ News Corp's deal with Google and the Melbourne Business School questioned by journalism academics
~ African Union: Focus on Rights, Justice at Summit
~ NATO and US responses to Russia
~ Vital Signs: What's wrong with Australian mortgages? They're fixed for shareholders, not home owners
~ Rebuilding post-eruption Tonga: 4 key lessons from Fiji after the devastation of Cyclone Winston
~ Israel is rolling out fourth doses of COVID vaccines. Should Australia do the same?
~ First Nations students need culturally safe spaces at their universities
~ 16-17 year olds can now get their COVID boosters. Why not younger children?
~ From 'Australia's Titanic' to deadly mutineers: 4 infamous shipwrecks found on the Great Barrier Reef
~ Staff and children in preschool and childcare aren't being protected like in schools. We need a national plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter