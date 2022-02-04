Tolerance.ca
Rebuilding post-eruption Tonga: 4 key lessons from Fiji after the devastation of Cyclone Winston

By Suzanne Wilkinson, Professor of Construction Management, Massey University
Mohamed Elkharboutly, Lecturer in Built Environment, Massey University
Regan Potangaroa, Professor of Resilient and Sustainable Buildings (Maori Engagement), Massey University
As Fiji did after 2016’s catastrophic cyclone, Tonga will likely face challenges with building materials and costs, and low levels of technical expertise. But these can be overcome.The Conversation


