Israel is rolling out fourth doses of COVID vaccines. Should Australia do the same?
By Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Maja Husaric, Senior Lecturer; MD, Victoria University
While Australia’s booster program of COVID vaccines is just getting going, governments overseas are evaluating the need for a fourth dose program.
Earlier this year, Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine to people who are immunocompromised, older people, and front line health workers. Israeli medical experts have since suggested fourth doses for everyone…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022