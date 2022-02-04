Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel is rolling out fourth doses of COVID vaccines. Should Australia do the same?

By Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Maja Husaric, Senior Lecturer; MD, Victoria University
Share this article
While Australia’s booster program of COVID vaccines is just getting going, governments overseas are evaluating the need for a fourth dose program.

Earlier this year, Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine to people who are immunocompromised, older people, and front line health workers. Israeli medical experts have since suggested fourth doses for everyone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NATO and US responses to Russia
~ Rebuilding post-eruption Tonga: 4 key lessons from Fiji after the devastation of Cyclone Winston
~ First Nations students need culturally safe spaces at their universities
~ 16-17 year olds can now get their COVID boosters. Why not younger children?
~ From 'Australia's Titanic' to deadly mutineers: 4 infamous shipwrecks found on the Great Barrier Reef
~ Staff and children in preschool and childcare aren't being protected like in schools. We need a national plan
~ Women sportswriters were critical to the growth of cricket in the 1930s. How have we gone backwards?
~ Was the Sydney Festival boycott justifiable to support Palestine?
~ Curious Kids: can black holes become white holes?
~ ‘Everything Has to Make Way for the Winter Olympics’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter