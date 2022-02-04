Tolerance.ca
First Nations students need culturally safe spaces at their universities

By Kevin Taylor, Lecturer Indigenous health, cultural studies and Indigenous Education Development Specialist, The University of Western Australia
Since the Closing the Gap targets were first introduced in 2008, the number of Indigenous university enrolments have more than doubled. The numbers grew from 9,490 students in 2008 to 19,935 students in 2018. During this period, bachelor award course completion grew by 110.6%, from 860 degrees to 1,811.

Indigenous support centres embedded within universities around the country have played…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


