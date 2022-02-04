Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

16-17 year olds can now get their COVID boosters. Why not younger children?

By Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
It’s too soon to recommend booster shots for younger children. But we can watch what’s happening in the US, where children as young as 12 are receiving theirs.The Conversation


