Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: can black holes become white holes?

By Luke Barnes, Lecturer in Physics, Western Sydney University
Share this article
You can imagine a white hole as being a black hole in reverse — but is such a thing really possible?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From 'Australia's Titanic' to deadly mutineers: 4 infamous shipwrecks found on the Great Barrier Reef
~ Staff and children in preschool and childcare aren't being protected like in schools. We need a national plan
~ Women sportswriters were critical to the growth of cricket in the 1930s. How have we gone backwards?
~ Was the Sydney Festival boycott justifiable to support Palestine?
~ ‘Everything Has to Make Way for the Winter Olympics’
~ Almost all NFL coaches are white -- lawsuit focuses on league's abysmal record hiring diverse coaches
~ Beijing's scant snow offers a glimpse at the uncertainty — and risks — of future Winter Olympics
~ Canada's trucker protest: An epic security failure or a triumph of democratic freedom?
~ What America's voting rights activists can learn from past movements for civil rights
~ Islamic State leader killed in US raid – where does this leave the terrorist group?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter