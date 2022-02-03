Islamic State leader killed in US raid – where does this leave the terrorist group?
By Haroro J. Ingram, Senior Research Fellow at the Program on Extremism, George Washington University
Amira Jadoon, Assistant Professor at the Combating Terrorism Center, United States Military Academy West Point
Andrew Mines, Research Fellow at the Program on Extremism, George Washington University
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi had led the terrorist group since 2019. His death may lead to uncertainty over who will replace him but may not signal the group’s demise.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022