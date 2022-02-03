Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Majority of Canadians disagree with 'freedom convoy' on vaccine mandates and lockdowns

By Clifton van der Linden, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Digital Society Lab Director, McMaster University
Alexander G W Beyer, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Simon Fraser University
Most Canadians support government measures to help control the spread of COVID-19, according to a public opinion study. But they’re growing weary of the pandemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


