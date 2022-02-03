Majority of Canadians disagree with 'freedom convoy' on vaccine mandates and lockdowns
By Clifton van der Linden, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Digital Society Lab Director, McMaster University
Alexander G W Beyer, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Simon Fraser University
Most Canadians support government measures to help control the spread of COVID-19, according to a public opinion study. But they’re growing weary of the pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022