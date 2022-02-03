Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks a lead for our Lingua project, to manage our translation communities and projects

By Ivan Sigal
We are seeking a leader for our Lingua project, to guide our translation teams, ensure that our work appears in many languages and advocate for the multilingual internet.


