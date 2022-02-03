Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giving developers free rein isn't the solution to the GTHA housing challenges

By Mark Winfield, Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Share this article
The Ontario government has, under Doug Ford, revised policies and approaches in favour of developers. Policy reform is essential to address the growing problem of unaffordable housing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Asteroid sharing Earth’s orbit discovered – could it help future space missions?
~ Psychology of trophy hunting: why some people kill animals for sport
~ Silence is golden? Olympic athletes' freedom of speech muted by Games organizers
~ Why do we love the great outdoors? New research shows part of the answer is in our genes
~ What does lightning actually do to a tree?
~ Is the buff-breasted button-quail still alive? After years of searching, this century-old bird mystery has yet to be solved
~ Critically understaffed and with Omicron looming, why isn't NZ employing more of its foreign-trained doctors?
~ Remaking universities: notes from the sidelines of catastrophe
~ Frank, unapologetic, and female-oriented: the cultural legacy of Sex and the City, and the lure of the reboot
~ Why Ukrainians are ready to fight for their democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter