Why do we love the great outdoors? New research shows part of the answer is in our genes
By Richard Fuller, Professor in Biodiversity and Conservation, The University of Queensland
Brenda Lin, Principal research scientist, CSIRO
Chia-chen Chang, Research fellow, University of California, Davis
Danielle Shanahan, Chief Executive, Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne, and Adjunct Professor, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Kevin J. Gaston, Professor, University of Exeter
L. Roman Carrasco, Associate professor, National University of Singapore
Rachel Oh, PhD Student, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Our feelings about nature depend on lots of factors, but a new study shows our genes are one of the most important.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022