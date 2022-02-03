Los Angeles' long, troubled history with urban oil drilling is nearing an end after years of health concerns
By Jill Johnston, Assistant Professor of Preventive Medicine, University of Southern California
Bhavna Shamasunder, Associate Professor of Urban and Environmental Policy, Occidental College
Photos from the early 1900s show LA’s forests of oil derricks. Hundreds of wells are still pumping, and research shows how people living nearby are struggling with breathing problems.
