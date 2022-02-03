Tolerance.ca
Why most NFL head coaches are white – the NFL's abysmal record on diversity is the subject of a discrimination lawsuit

By George B. Cunningham, Professor of Sport Management, Texas A&M University
Despite efforts to diversify its prominent coaching ranks, the NFL has an abysmal record of hiring people of color. A recently fired Black coach’s suit alleging discrimination may hold the NFL accountable.The Conversation


